Israel reviews list of hostages set to be freed by Hamas

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Israel has received a list of hostages to be freed from Gaza by Hamas today, officials said, following the release of 24 hostages the previous day, the first of a planned four-day truce.

Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, after his government’s vow to work for the release of all hostages taken by Hamas in an attack on Israel on October 7.

The pause in the fighting was the first such break, with both sides saying hostilities would resume as soon as the truce ends. United States President Joe Biden expressed hope the pause could be extended, however.

The released hostages, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, were transferred from Gaza and handed to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, along with eight staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross in a four-car convoy, the organisation said.

Israel-Hamas truce | Gift of the Givers reacts to release of hostages:



They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and reunions with relatives.

Qatar, which acted as a mediator for the truce deal, said 13 Israelis had been released, some with dual nationality, as well as 10 Thais and a Philippine national – farm workers employed in southern Israel when they were seized.

Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children detainees were released from Israeli jails. The freed Israeli hostages included four children accompanied by four family members and five elderly women.