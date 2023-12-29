Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘baseless’ genocide World Court appeal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel on Friday rejected South Africa’s launch of a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice as a baseless blood libel with no legal merit and said it was abiding by international law in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

“South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that calls for Israel’s destruction,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said. “The people of Gaza are not an enemy of Israel, who is making efforts to limit harm to non-combatants.”

Meanwhile, fifty Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza’s Beit Lahia, Khan Younis and Maghazi areas on Thursday, the Gaza health ministry said.

A total of 21,320 Palestinians have been killed and 55,603 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said on Thursday.

Al-Qidra added that 210 Palestinians had been killed in the previous 24 hours.

