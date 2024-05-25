Israel presses on with strikes in Gaza after World Court ruling

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Israeli forces killed more than 30 people in new attacks in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian medics said on Saturday, the day after judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the southern Gazan city of Rafah.
Though Israel pressed on with its offensive against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, mediated negotiations between the two sides are due to restart next week, an official with knowledge of the matter said.
The decision on talks was taken after the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency met the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar, said the source, declining to be identified by name or nationality given the sensitivity of the matter.
“At the end of the meeting, it was decided that in the coming week negotiations will open based on new proposals led by the mediators, Egypt and Qatar and with active U.S. involvement,” the source said.
Hamas did not immediately comment on the status of talks.
After more than seven months of war in Gaza, the mediators have struggled to secure a breakthrough, with Israel seeking the release of hostages held by Hamas and Hamas seeking the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and an end to the war.
Fighting has continued in Gaza despite the mediation and despite judges at the top United Nations court ordering Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, where it says it is trying to root out Hamas fighters.
The International Court of Justice, or World Court, has no means to enforce its emergency ruling in case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.
But the case was a stark sign of Israel’s global isolation over its campaign in Gaza, particularly since it began its offensive against Rafah this month against the pleas of its closest ally, the United States.
More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza, Gaza’s health ministry says. Israel began the offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing around 1 200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.