Zuma adamant Zondo ‘unfit to hold office’ of Chief Justice

Former President Jacob Zuma has cited Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent public remarks about him in his latest bid to legally challenge the appointment of Zondo as the Head of the Judiciary.

Zuma filed a supplementary affidavit in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, stating that Zondo’s remarks indicate, among other things, that he is “unfit to hold office” and that he “unnecessarily indulges in political commentary”.

The former President approached the High Court earlier this year in a bid to have Chief Justice Zondo’s appointment reversed. Zondo was appointed Chief Justice in April 2022 following interviews with the Judicial Service Commission.

This was despite the JSC recommending then Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya for the position.

Zuma challenges Zondo’s appointment as the Head of the Judiciary

In the latest court papers, the former President includes recent utterances by the Chief Justice at the National Anti-Corruption Dialogue and a television interview as well as the subsequent condemnation that followed.

Zuma argues in papers that the conduct of the Chief Justice is ongoing and “likely to be repeated” unless the relief he seeks is granted.

He goes on to state that lodging a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission, which is chaired by the Chief Justice, has “proven to be a futile exercise”.

