Israel to appear before the ICJ, lets rip at South Africa

The Israel National Security Council has decided to appear before the International Court of Justice in the Hague in defense of what South Africa calls a genocide that Israel has committed in Gaza.

Media reports in Israel say a meeting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called took this decision to pre-empt the International Court of Justice from issuing an interim order that will stop the Israel military operation in Gaza.

The decision by Pretoria to seek intervention from the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court is aimed at stopping the war in Gaza.

Israel government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, has accused South Africa of supporting Hamas in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“The state of Israel emphatically condemns South Africa’s decision to play advocate for the devil and make itself criminally complicit perpetrators of the October 7 massacre. On October 7, South Africa openly aligned itself with the Hamas rapist regime. Collaborating with the perpetrators of genocide is alas not new to South Africa which backed Omar Al Bashir after he was indicted for genocide in Darfur,” says Levy.

The International Court of Justice will from the 11th to the 12th of January 2024 hear a matter brought by South Africa against Israel.

Israel has dismissed these accusations saying South Africa is protecting Hamas that has committed atrocities on the 07th of October 2023 on Israel citizens.

Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Zane Dangor, says South Africa is ready to present its case.

“Our reaction is simply we have lodged a complaint with the ICJ in terms of the genocide convention, to prevent or punish the crime of genocide.”

Israel to present itself before ICJ – Sophie Mokoena unpacks latest developments: