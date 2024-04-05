Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Israel has approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel. This is to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said it also approved expanded entry of aid from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Biden threatens change in US policy if Netanyahu fails to protect Gaza civilians

US President Joe Biden threatened yesterday to condition support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians, seeking for the first time to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military behavior.

Biden’s warning, relayed in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed a deadly Israeli attack on World Central Kitchen aid workers that spurred new calls from Biden’s fellow Democrats to place conditions on US aid to Israel.

Israel said the attack was a mistake.

The US president, a lifelong supporter of Israel, has resisted pressure to withhold aid or halt the shipment of weapons to the country. His warning marked the first time he has threatened to potentially condition aid, a development that could change the dynamic of the nearly six-month-old war.

