Three Independent UN experts have accused Israel of possible war crimes after air strikes and a group operation targeting the Jenin Refugee Camp in the Occupied West Bank.

The experts, known as Special Rapporteurs, appointed by the Human Rights Council in Geneva, point to Israeli forces killing and seriously injuring the occupied population, destroying their homes and infrastructure and arbitrarily displacing thousands, actions they say amount to egregious violations of international law.

The Special Rapporteurs, including one on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, accuse Israel of actions amounting to egregious violations of the standards of use of force that may constitute war crimes.

The experts say that between July 3 and 4, Israel killed at least 12 Palestinians, including five children and injured more than 100 in one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years. They denounced what they referred to as “so-called counter-terrorism operations by Israeli forces”, arguing that the attacks had no justification under international law and constituted collective punishment of the Palestinian population.