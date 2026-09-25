ISANCO joins AMC in contesting EC municipalities

The Independent South African National Civics Organisation (ISANCO) has joined hands with the African Movement Congress (AMC) to contest the hotly contested King Sabatha Dalindyebo Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

ISANCO holds seats in a few municipalities in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

It is now contesting this election under the banner of the AMC, which launched its manifesto in Mthatha on Thursday.

The party’s mayoral candidate in the municipality, Zukile Luyenge, said, “Our agreement with the African Movement Congress and Umsebenzi Workers’ Union and ISANCO is to participate in elections. We will use the name of the African Movement Congress, as it is a political structure that is fighting for state power. You have to be political in the beginning and understand the ideologies of the communities that we are serving. Now, as a candidate for King Sabatha Dalindyebo municipality, as an executive mayor. The AMC said all expertise that exists in ISANCO as well as Umsebenzi will be deployed in the political arena.”

X | @SABCNews | Mayden Farm residents in Mthatha, Eastern Cape have accused the King Sabatha Dalindyebo Municipality of cutting off their electricity supply without warning. https://t.co/dUIhGpzKH2 pic.twitter.com/nD3BEJDlqk