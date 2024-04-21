Ironman African Championships under way at Hobie Beach, E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 19th edition of the Ironman African Championships is underway in Gqeberha with the professional men and women in the ocean for the 3.8 km swim of this ultra triathlon.

This year the full swim course will be completed as the weather is playing along with a light easterly wind blowing.

The swim leg was shortened last year due to dangerous sea conditions.

After the swim the competitors will complete a bicycle ride of 180 km before finishing with the run of 42.2 km.

The race has a big international contingent, making up 40% of the entries.

Two South Africans, Matt Trautman and Magda Niewoudt, are among the favourites.

