The eighteenth edition of the Ironman Africa championships in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape was welcomed by an uncharacteristic thunderstorm on Sunday.

The start was then delayed by 30 minutes and the swim leg shortened significantly. But that made for a very fast paced race on the bike and the run.

French national, Leon Chevalier, won the men’s race in seven hours and 11 minutes, four minutes ahead of South African favourite Bradley Weiss, German professional, Laura Phillips, is the 2023 women’s champion.

Andrea Salvisberg of Switzerland was out of the water first. But former pro cyclist, Cameron Wurf, blitzed the field on his favourite discipline, the 180 km bicycle leg, but finished 3rd. Chevalier made his move in the 42.2 km run.

Ironman Africa debutant, Laura Phillip established her dominance in the race early and won in eight hours and one minute.

The Brit, Fanella Langridge finished second with Australian Penny Slater third. Justine Mathiuex of France crossed the line in 3rd place but was demoted due to a rule of infringement out on the course.