The Ironman Africa Championship is underway in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, after a 30-minute delay due to inclement weather.

Race organisers shortened the swim leg substantially and the leading men were out of the water in 9 min 42 sec. Andrea Salvisberg of Switzerland touched the sand first with locals Bradley Weiss and Matty Trautman breathing down his neck.

The athletes are now on the bike leg of 180 km.

The first woman out of the water was Fanella Langridge of Great Britain, and South Africa’s Jade Rodger was 3rd out of the water.

This year IM 70.3 is held in parallel with the IM Championships.

One major disappointment was the late withdrawal of the two-time Olympic Gold medalist from the UK, Alistair Brownlee, due to injury.

SABC News Kim Daniels is on the beach…