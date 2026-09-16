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Irma Stern’s painting ‘Dahlias’ sold for over R13 mln

Irma Stern's painting ‘Dahlias’.
  • Irma Stern's painting ‘Dahlias’.
  • Image Credits :
  • Strauss&co
SABC News

The late renowned South African artist Irma Stern’s painting ‘Dahlias’ has been sold for over R13 million to a bidder following an auction in Cape Town.

The buyer was bidding telephonically.

Four other competing people were bidding on the phone for the work, which was first sold to a private buyer at an exhibition in Johannesburg in 1935.

The auctioneers say the painting is among Stern’s most sought-after flower paintings.

According to Everard Read Gallery, Stern was born in 1894 in Schweizer-Reneke, North West,  studied in Weimar and Berlin, and had her inaugural exhibition in Berlin in 1919.

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