Irma Stern’s painting ‘Dahlias’ sold for over R13 mln

The late renowned South African artist Irma Stern’s painting ‘Dahlias’ has been sold for over R13 million to a bidder following an auction in Cape Town.

The buyer was bidding telephonically.

Four other competing people were bidding on the phone for the work, which was first sold to a private buyer at an exhibition in Johannesburg in 1935.

The auctioneers say the painting is among Stern’s most sought-after flower paintings.

According to Everard Read Gallery, Stern was born in 1894 in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, studied in Weimar and Berlin, and had her inaugural exhibition in Berlin in 1919.