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Iranian strikes kill two US service members in Jordan

  • FILE | A screengrab from an Iranian state TV video says to show an Iranian missile flying through the air.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Sherwin Bryce-Pease

The conflict between the United States and Iran is escalating. This comes after Iranian strikes killed two American service members at a US military base in Jordan.

The attack comes after a seventh consecutive night of US air strikes on Iranian military targets.

Iran has vowed more retaliation, while Washington says it will continue to attack Iran. This as the battle for the Strait of Hormuz continues.

The renewed fighting has heightened fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy supplies as the international Brent crude oil price nears 90 dollars a barrel.

The US Central Command confirmed that two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as they defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one US service member was currently missing, while four others were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged.

Iran accused the US of targeting critical civilian infrastructure, while the United States says its operations are focused on degrading military capabilities, particularly as it relates to control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Related video| Iran launches regional strikes on US Bases:

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