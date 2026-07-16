Iran strikes US bases, facilities in Middle East in retaliation

Iranian armed forces on Thursday targeted US bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in retaliation for fresh attacks by the United States on locations in southern Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News that its naval and aerospace forces carried out joint missile and drone attacks against US targets.

The IRGC said it destroyed a C-RAM radar system, a satellite communications center, and an assembly site at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, struck a fighter jet ramp and a command center at Jordan’s al Azraq base, and attacked a wharf at Kuwait’s Shuaiba Port.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army deployed homegrown Arash drones to target US radar systems, a Patriot battery and oil depots at Ali Al Salem, as well as communications and radar facilities at Bahrain’s Shaikh Isa Air Base.

The IRGC said early on Thursday that an enemy MQ-9 drone was downed over the southwestern city of Andimeshk in Khuzestan province.

Similar clashes have occurred between Iran and the United States over the recent days, despite a June 18 peace memorandum of understanding under which the two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days.