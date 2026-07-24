Iran launches fresh drone strikes on US-linked military sites

The Iranian Army has announced it has launched fresh drone strikes targeting military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain. In a statement, the army says it struck United States (US) Army fuel depots, large equipment warehouses, troop accommodation facilities, as well as aircraft hangars.

This comes after US Central Command announced it had completed strikes against Iran for the 13th night in a row.

The Iranian Army says US forces targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance.

The US, meanwhile, says the strikes were aimed at further diminishing the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump says Iran will face major military punishment if the Houthi group continues attacking ships.

VIDEO| US has been launching strikes on Iranian sites:

-Report by Bonolo Maribe