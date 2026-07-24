Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Iran launches fresh drone strikes on US-linked military sites

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the IRIB building, the country's state broadcaster, in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.
  • Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the IRIB building, the country's state broadcaster, in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

The Iranian Army has announced it has launched fresh drone strikes targeting military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain.  In a statement, the army says it struck United States (US) Army fuel depots, large equipment warehouses, troop accommodation facilities, as well as aircraft hangars.

This comes after US Central Command announced it had completed strikes against Iran for the 13th night in a row.

The Iranian Army says US forces targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance.

The US, meanwhile, says the strikes were aimed at further diminishing the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump says Iran will face major military punishment if the Houthi group continues attacking ships.

VIDEO| US has been launching strikes on Iranian sites:

-Report by Bonolo Maribe

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News