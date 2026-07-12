Iran expands attacks on Gulf states after US strikes

US and Iranian forces have exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with Tehran targeting US facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were the latest in a cycle of attacks and counterattacks as Iran seeks to assert control over shipping through the strait. However, the barrage marked an escalation in pace and range.

The strikes extended to Qatar, a mediator in ceasefire talks that had not come under attack since April, while the United Arab Emirates, which had not been targeted since early May, said its air defenses had engaged missiles and drones from Iran.

On Sunday afternoon, Iranian media said there had been missile attacks and explosions around the port of Bandar Abbas, home to military facilities on the strait, and nearby Qeshm Island, as the US reportedly launched another round of attacks and Iran targeted Kuwait.

The renewed violence casts further doubt on the future of an interim US-Iranian agreement signed last month that aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after a further 60 days of negotiations.

In the past week, US President Donald Trump has said he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving the door open to more talks.

The war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28 has destabilised the Gulf, where Iran has struck countries hosting US bases. Iran’s effective blockade of the strait has driven energy prices higher, fuelling global inflation.

Higher prices, especially for gasoline, are politically sensitive for Trump ahead of November’s congressional elections.