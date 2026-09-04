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Iqembu Cycle Challenge to be held in Durban on Sunday

  • Cyclists seen during a race.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
Dries Liebenberg

The Iqembu Cycle Challenge will be held in Durban on Sunday from seven o’clock in the morning.

The fast out-and-back 20-kilometre route along the M4 highway starts and ends opposite the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Teams of riders can enter for a 40, 60 or 100-kilometre event.

The eThekwini Metro Police say the M4 north will be closed at the intersection with Sandile Thusi Road – formerly Argyle Road.

The on- and off-ramps of Isaiah Ntshangashe Road at Country Club, as well as the on-ramp at Athlone Road at Blue Lagoon, will also be closed.

The left lanes on the bridge along Sandile Thusi towards the M4, and along Masabalala Yengwa Road towards the stadium will be closed off for cyclists.

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