The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will probe the alleged conduct of police after claims of a cover-up regarding the theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

This follows a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to investigate the matter.

The request comes after the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and kidnapping after he had failed to report the case of theft to the police.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping says they will pronounce on the outcomes when the investigation is complete and the ATM has been made aware of the decision taken by the investigative directorate.

“After an in-depth analysis of the ATM to request to investigate the alleged conduct of the police regarding the Phla Phala farm matter. Ipid has established that the complaint from the party was based on the statement of Fraser which has been speculating [circulating] in the media space … is under investigation by the Hawks and the Directorate is in constant content with the Hawks.”

“Ipid will probe the alleged conduct of the police officer in terms of the SAPS regulations while the Hawks is investigating a criminal element. This includes among others defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping,” says Suping.

Below is the full interview with Lizzy Suping:

Ramaphosa responds

In July, President Ramaphosa gave his response to the 31 questions that were sent to him by the Office of the Public Protector regarding the burglary at his farm.

His response followed a subpoena threat by the Chapter Nine Institution.

Ramaphosa was expected to comply with the request by Monday, July 18, having missed an earlier deadline in June, but failed to do so.

The President’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says it is unnecessary to attempt to force a response from the President as he is always willing to comply, but has been delayed by his busy schedule.

The video below is reporting on the President’s response: