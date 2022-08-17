The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing a charge of rape against a 45-year-old police detective stationed at Kei Mouth station in the Eastern Cape.

According to IPID Spokesperson Grace Langa, the accused fetched a 17-year-old girl from her house to open a case against her boyfriend.

It is alleged that en route to the station, the accused started making advances, which the girl declined.

When they arrived at the station, is it alleged that the detective raped the girl.

Langa says the victim tried to fight off the accused using glass bottles in the office.

“She took part of a broken bottle to stab him until he left her, took his cellphone and damaged it. She managed to run to (the) community service centre in front to tell officers that their own colleague just raped her.”

Alarming rape rates

Crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) indicate a spike in crimes of rape and domestic violence.

The statistics reveal that between July and September 2021, 9 556 people, most of whom were women, were raped and this demonstrates 7% more than in the previous reporting period.

Meanwhile, police say most rapes in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year occurred at the residence of either the victim or the perpetrator. Other places include streets, open fields and recreational parks.

Releasing the crime figures for the first three months of this year, police Minister Bheki Cele said the country recorded a 13.7% increase in sexual offences with the exception of contact sexual offences.

“The first three months of this year, 10 818 people were raped in South Africa. Almost half of the cases, a staggering 4 653 rapes took place at the home of the rape victim or (at) the home of the rapist.”

In the report below, crime stats reveal increase in rape and murder cases:

-Additional reporting by SABC News