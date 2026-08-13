IPID official raises concern over conduct of KZN CIT task teams

Deputy Director of Investigations at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Len John, has told the Madlanga Commission that the conduct of task teams involved in cash-in-transit investigations was concerning, saying the killings of alleged perpetrators bear a striking similarity.

John, who concluded his testimony on Wednesday, gave evidence about gangs in the greater Durban area and alleged police involvement.

He has testified that the task team involving Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deena Govender would receive information from Crime Intelligence about the whereabouts of suspected cash-in-transit robbers.

John says the information was often not verified against existing dockets or with the detectives investigating the original cases.

“These operations are frequently planned to be undertaken between 23:00 hours [and] 03:00 in the morning. A time when there is a reduced likelihood of witnesses being present to observe any wrongdoing by the members of the SAPS. The members on most of these operations are wearing civilian clothing and/or balaclavas or face masks without any SAPS insignia,” explains John.

John told the commission that the majority of tow trucks are being used to supply and transport drugs across the country.

John has further alleged that police officers are involved in the operation.

Madlanga Commission | IPID KZN Deputy Director of Investigations Len John testifies