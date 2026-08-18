IPID officer questions accused’s version on Mbense’s death

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has told the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni that Emmanuel Mbense allegedly offered his killers R500 000 that he had in the house, pleading that they not kill him.

This evidence was presented by an IPID Investigating Officer during the bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam. A sixth accused, Juan Eksteen, a former South African Police Service official, was on Tuesday added to the case.

This IPID Investigation Officer whose identity cannot be revealed, says some parts of their testimony did not make sense.

“When I go back to the death of Mbense, it didn’t make sense to say that Mbense was killed. They were looking for stock worth approximately R2.5 million. According to them, it was a legitimate operation, but they failed to prove that. They all say in their statements that they were at the scene. They agree that they arrived at the yard where Mr Mbense owns a house, but none of them entered the house. The concern is that they are officials. They were there for approximately three to five hours, sitting outside the house, and according to their statements, they did not find Mbense there.”

VIDEO | Emmanuel Mbense’s brother explains how his death has affected the family: