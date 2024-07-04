IPID investigates inmate’s death in Joburg court holding cells

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed they are investigating a death in police custody after a 30-year-old inmate Windell Watson was fatally stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court holding cells on Tuesday.

Watson’s family is demanding answers from Correctional Services and the police.

Watson was awaiting trial in an attempted murder case and was killed in what is believed to be a gang feud before he was to appear in court.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says, “IPID confirms that they are investigating an incident that took place at West Gate Court. It is alleged that police were transporting inmates to court. The inmates were put in the waiting area where, while waiting for the police, a fight broke out between two rival gangs. One of the gang members was stabbed to death, the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, is being investigated as a death in police custody.”