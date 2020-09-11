Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Jeniffer Ntlatseng, has pleaded with the family of 9-year-old Leo Williams from the Western Cape to be patient while the unit investigates his death.
Williams died last month after he was shot in the head, allegedly by the police during a service delivery protest in Laingville on the west coast.
The community says it is dissapointed at the lack of progress in investigations into his death. Ntlatseng’s spokesperson Ndileka Cola says she has met with the Williams family to discuss progress in investigations so far.
Laingville community call for local police commander to step down for failing to act in the murder of Leo Williams
The community of Laingville in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast is demanding that the local police commander step down from his position for failing to act in the murder of nine-year-old Leo Williams.
Williams was shot in the head while watching TV during a service delivery protest in the town.
No one has been arrested for the incident but the community says it has video footage of police officers shooting randomly into homes on that fateful day.
