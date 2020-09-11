Williams was shot in the head while watching TV during a service delivery protest in the town.

Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Jeniffer Ntlatseng, has pleaded with the family of 9-year-old Leo Williams from the Western Cape to be patient while the unit investigates his death.

Williams died last month after he was shot in the head, allegedly by the police during a service delivery protest in Laingville on the west coast.

The community says it is dissapointed at the lack of progress in investigations into his death. Ntlatseng’s spokesperson Ndileka Cola says she has met with the Williams family to discuss progress in investigations so far.

Laingville community call for local police commander to step down for failing to act in the murder of Leo Williams