President Cyril Ramaphosa says the electricity crisis was one of the issues investors addressed at the fifth (5th) South Africa Investment Conference.

The conference which was held in Johannesburg last week provided a huge boost to the country’s digital economy, with investment commitments exceeding the last set target of R1.2 trillion in 2018.

Ramaphosa, in his weekly letter, states that to take advantage of this inward investment and see it increase, South Africa has to urgently resolve the electricity crisis and the theft and destruction of ICT infrastructure.

Ramaphosa states that government is working to address these challenges and improve the operating environment.

This as the President states that the investments in the digital economy will propel our country into a new era of innovation and progress adding that not only is the digital economy important for growth, but it is also vital to the provision of key services such as education, social services and health care.