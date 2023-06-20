President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Netherlands and Denmark’s investments will help create a green hydrogen fund worth over R18-billion for South African projects.

Ramaphosa says the country hopes to benefit from collaboration on renewable energy with the Netherlands and Denmark. He hosted Prime Ministers, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, and Mette Frederiksen from Denmark.

The three countries are looking to solidify relations in the production of green hydrogen, renewable energy and a just energy transition and have signed Memorandums of Understanding. This comes as the country faces a crippling energy crisis.

Ramaphosa says this business forum gives hope to the country.

“Now I want to thank the company institutions from the Netherlands, Denmark for the investment announcements that have been made today. For us these are truly significant and they come at a time of energy challenges in SA but what they also do is to give you a very clear window to what the future looks like. It gives us hope and confidence that the plans we have crafted for the future are plans that are realisable. From the Netherlands we welcome the commitment of one billion dollars for the establishment of H2 fund to mobilise green hydrogen investments.”

Denmark-Netherlands-South Africa Business Forum: