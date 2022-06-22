Investigations are underway to establish the cause of a fire that gutted the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg.

The city’s Emergency services arrived in the early hours of Tuesday to find part of the market ablaze. More than twenty shops were affected.

Johannesburg Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe says, “On arrival parts of the market were on fire, twenty-three shops were affected. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities. The cause of fire could not be determined because of the extent of the damage on the property.”