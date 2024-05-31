Investigations ongoing following violence in Jujuvalley, Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo Police Commissioner Thembi Hadebe says investigations following the violence that erupted at Jujuvalley in Seshego, Limpopo, are ongoing.

Several people of interest have been questioned and three firearms have been confiscated.

Hadebe was addressing the media at the provincial IEC Results Operations Centre in Polokwane. She says the area remains a hotspot.

“The area in itself remember it was more of a squatter camp and it has a large influx of people from different walks of life. Jujuvalley is a continuous hotspot that we are watching.”