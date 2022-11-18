Police Spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, says police and Interpol are continuing investigations following the arrest of an Israeli most wanted gang leader, along with seven others at a house in Bryanston on Thursday.

The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015.

He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

In 2003 and 2004, this wanted suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries.

Mathe says the arrest is a success of a multi-disciplinary operation.

“Yesterday in a house in Bryanston, we found them there. We found about 19 firearms, three kilograms of drugs, some of those firearms include two AK47, six motorbikes positively identified as stolen and eight motor vehicles…so the list is endless and 40 000 US dollars in cash. They are currently being processed and are expected to appear in court on Monday.”

