Police say investigations into the alleged burglary at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo are ongoing. This was confirmed by Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, General Godfrey Lebeya.

There’ve been growing speculations and doubts from certain sectors of society that police are showing little interest on the matter.

Former spy boss Arthur Frazer registered a criminal case with the police several weeks ago alleging that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to report a burglary incident that occurred at his farm in February 2020.

Frazer alleged that about $4-Million was stolen at the time. Lebeya spoke to the media in Pretoria.

“Relating to Phala Phala is that the DPCI is conducting an investigation based on the complaint that was reported. There was a complainant that deposited a statement. Based on that, we’ve already received 30 statements. We protect the credibility of our investigation. So we cannot divulge what is contained in the case docket,” says Lebeya.

