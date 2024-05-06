Investigations into mine fatalities should be speeded up, says AMCU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says investigations into incidents that result in fatalities in mines should be expedited.

The Mineral Resources Department says investigations into the cause of an incident at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West in November last year have not yet been finalised.

13 people were killed in the incident. The miners died after a winding rope connected to a cage lift in the mineshaft broke.

According to the mine, 86 employees were involved in the accident and 75 were hospitalised.

AMCU Safety Chairperson, Molotlegi Tlatsoeng, elaborates, “The department should have begun multiple fatal inquiries not only at Impala but also at Sibanye Stilwater Ben Stone mine where contractor employees were killed when the conveyor had structure collapse in March 2023. AMCU has made several clarion calls to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act to address the shortcomings we are experiencing.”

VIDEO | Miners killed at Impala Platinum Mine: