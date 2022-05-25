Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says investigations are underway to finalise disciplinary hearings of more home affairs officials involved in the matter of issuing permanent residency permits to Shepherd Bushiri and his family.

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed Ronney Marhule, the Chief Director for Permitting, who recommended that Bushiri and his family be granted permanent residence permits.

Marhule was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act.

VIDEO | Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi on plans to resolve immigration challenges:

The self-proclaimed prophet fled fraud charges in 2020 and is living in Malawi as a fugitive.

Motsoaledi says they are cracking down on all forms of irregularities in the department.

“We have finalised the matter with most senior [officials] of them. We’ve got four other officials. Remember in the public service, hearings are conducted in different ways for senior people and junior people. We have just finished [hearings] for the senior person and the matter has been closed for a senior person.”

“There are four other junior people who are still going through the processes. Remember that they are involved in this whole matter of Bushiri. We were dealing with the issues of the manner in which his permanent residency was administered within the department and that is the part we are dealing with. The other issues we will hear from the Hawks about them,” explains the Minister.

The audio below is the full interview with Minister Motsoaledi: