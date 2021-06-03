So far, the SIU has made 102 referrals for possible prosecution to the NPA.

The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, says they expect to complete the investigation into the alleged corruption in the Health Department by the end of June.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize allegedly benefitted from the irregularly awarded contract to Digital Vibes which is run by his former office staff.

The contract was for work on the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme and government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mothibi says the SIU cannot give more details about the case at this stage.

“I’m really constrained to go into detail, investigating all allegations, and those investigations are progressing well. The Minister expressed cooperation. The investigation, team following provisions to call witnesses at this critical stage of investigation, wouldn’t like to go into detail,” says Mothibi .

Mothibi says this would have potential to prejudice the investigation.

SIU vows all public officials implicated in PPE corruption will face criminal prosecution:

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has handed more than 100 cases relating to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement, for possible prosecution. The unit virtually briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Accounts on its ongoing investigation into the matter.

So far, it is investigating corruption allegations of more than R14 billion.

SIU head, Andy Mothibi, says they are investigating more than 4 100 cases, which involve just over 200 service providers. It has concluded 40% of these investigations.

So far, the SIU has made 102 referrals for possible prosecution to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We referred 88 state officials for DC action so far. New matters referred to NPA total up to 44 and previous ones were 38; so, the total number of cases referred for consideration counts up to 102.”

R11 billion further allocated to the presidential employment stimulus programme:

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has spoken to Mkhize about the seriousness of the allegations against him.

The allegations relate to a R150 million contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

Ramaphosa says Mkhize is fully cooperating with investigations into the matter which the President says he’s dealing with.

Delivering the Presidency budget vote to the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the process should be allowed to unfold.