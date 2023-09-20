Investigation underway after fire at Bloem National hospital

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Investigations are underway into the fire that gutted the main building of the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Patients were evacuated after the fire broke out.

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi says the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein will remain closed for the duration of the investigation after a fire gutted the first and second floor of the hospital.

The fire started on Sunday afternoon outside the Pediatrics ward where 83 patients were evacuated and transported to the Botshabelo hospitals in Bloemfontein.

MEC Mahlatsi says Labour officials are expected to do inspections before the hospital can be opened to the public again.

“The people who are coming we want to take the opportunity to make a call that our people who need emergency services, should rather go to Pelonomi and Universitas hospitals until further notice.

“We allow the forensics to do their work and after that I’ve just communicated with the Department of Labour that they should come and check the place and they will tell us when the place is safe, to be occupied. It’s only then that we can come back and use the parts that had not been affected by the fire.”

Investigations are underway following a fire that gutted Bloemfontein’s National District Hospital

Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says no one died or got injured as a result of this fire. All persons inside the hospital were accounted for.