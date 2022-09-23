Authorities are investigating a series of explosions at a building in Woodstock, in Cape Town that took place on Thursday night.

Two people suffered serious burn wounds and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The City of Cape Town says a fire had broken out at a business premises which caused a series of secondary explosions due to gas bottles that caught alight.

A car was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A security guard on patrol last night, Alan Swiss, says the scene was chaotic.

“I was on patrol in the area and while I was in Albert Road I heard a blast, and I heard a colleague [on] radio [in] the control room just informing them about the shop that is on fire here on the corner of Victoria and Plein Streets. On arrival, I saw a lot of people standing around and just heard a few blasts and saw flames just coming from this building,” explains Swiss.

A fire broke out in a building in Woodstock in Cape Town last night, setting off a number of explosions.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious burn wounds. #MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/PjKQbdUBQP — MorningLiveSABC (@MorningLiveSABC) September 23, 2022