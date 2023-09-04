The King Cetshwayo District Municipality in Richards Bay, situated on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, has initiated a private investigation into suspected acts of infrastructure sabotage that have disrupted water supply in the region.

This follows a series of incidents that have left two dams contaminated with an unknown oily substance and a reservoir severely damaged. Concrete was also seemingly intentionally poured into a sewer line, exacerbating the water crisis.

The disruptions in water supply primarily affected the Umlalazi municipal area in Eshowe, impacting 15 wards, schools, and a hospital, leaving residents without access to clean water for days. The situation prompted the district to suspend all operations at the Eshowe water purification plants in August, affecting approximately 200 000 residents.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) assumed control of the district municipality from the African National Congress (ANC) after the 2021 local government elections. During the interim, water tankers were deployed to provide some relief to the affected communities.

In a recent Imbizo meeting with residents, King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor Thami Ntuli outlined the municipality’s response, saying, “As the King Cetshwayo District, we have decided to conduct a private investigation to understand what is happening. The incidents in Umlalazi are not isolated; before the contamination of the dams, someone poured concrete into the sewage system. Following that, a reservoir was deliberately damaged, causing water to spill out, depriving the area of water supply. We believe that a thorough investigation is necessary.”

Silver Ngwenya, the head of water and wastewater for the municipality, assured residents that water supply has been restored and is safe for human consumption since the disruptions last month.

Ngwenya explained, “We continue to take samples as mandated, conducting hourly sampling for microbiological, chemical, and physical analysis. All the tests conducted have shown that the water is safe for human consumption, and we have received no complaints.”

While the municipality has pledged to investigate the water contamination claims, preliminary assessments suggest that aging infrastructure may be also a contributing factor to the recurring issues.

To address the ongoing water challenges, the municipality has deployed additional five water tankers to provide residents with access to clean water, particularly those who must travel long distances to obtain it.