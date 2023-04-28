The family of Katlego Bereng is still reeling in shock over his passing and how everything unfolded. Bereng’s body was used as a decoy in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The Free State Health Department says heads will roll as they are conducting an internal investigation to know how Bereng’s body was given to someone who is not family.

The family has opened a criminal case against the Free State Department of Health and G4S Security Services, the company contracted to run Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Free State Health Department MEC Mathabo Leeto visited the family on Friday.

Bereaved family spokesperson Poppie Bereng says, “As a family, we appreciate the fact that she visited us, she came here in her capacity as a person, she said, also on behalf of the state, her department and also representing the premier she said. She came to mourn with us as a family. She also expressed her apology for our child disappearing in their facility.”

Earlier this week, the family viewed the charred remains of Bereng and some members have consistently been receiving medical attention.

Bereng’s charred body was found in Bester’s prison cell.

MEC Leeto says, “We are doing our internal investigation to check whether the processes were followed. and we do have a regulation that guides us on what documents are required for anyone to claim and those investigations must show if there are loopholes.”

Free State government officials visit Katlego Bereng’s family

The African National Congress members also came to support the family.

Katlego Bereng will be buried next week Saturday.