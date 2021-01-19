The report says there is there is zero probability that the discrimination occurred by chance.

The Section 59 Investigation Panel has found that medical schemes; Discovery, MedScheme and GEMS committed unfair racial discrimination towards Black, Indian and Coloured healthcare providers.

Chairperson of the panel, Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, released the interim report on Tuesday.

He says their investigation found MedScheme is 33% more likely to find Black providers guilty of fraud waste and abuse, GEMS 80% and Discovery 35%.

He says their investigation shows that there is zero probability that the discrimination occurred by chance.

” Using the data that Discovery, GEMS and Medscheme provided to the panel and analysed by Dr Kimi, who was the expert employed by the panel, we have found that there are substantial differences in fraud, waste and abuse outcomes between Black and non-Black practitioners over a substantial period of time, January 2012 to June 2019.”

Damning findings against major medical aid schemes: