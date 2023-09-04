The State is expected to recall investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa case when the trial resumes on Tuesday morning.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg when he was shot.

Earlier traditional healer Robert Lionel Zwane was called to the stand. He testified that three men came to him asking for herbal medicine for good luck for a job.

Zwane from Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni, says those same men came back, seeking to be cleansed saying things did not go well as someone was injured.

“With us when somebody had passed on in the family, there is some ritual cleansing of the members of the family. The same principle I applied here when they came, because they crossed path with some misfortune and as a result, I had to assist them with ritual cleansing. I gave them ishlanzi sokugeza.”

SBV gun

In proceedings on Monday, the court heard that the gun that is believed to have been used in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Meyiwa in 2014, was stolen from the SBV security company during a cash-in-transit robbery in 2013.

The company’s Logistics Legislative Manager, Jakobus Smuts, who’s in charge of ensuring the business complies with the legislations and that lost and stolen firearms get reported to the police within the stipulated time, confirmed the company owned the firearm.

Smuts says their guards were ambushed and disarmed at a shopping centre in Rabie Ridge in 2013, which was when the firearm was stolen.

“It was stolen during the cash in transit robbery in 2013 in Rabie Ridge in May. And it was reported to the police. It was at a shopping centre in Rabie Ridge,” says Smuts.

SABC News reporter Sipho Kekana summarizes today’s court proceedings: