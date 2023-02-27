The Investigating Officer in the Gerhard Ackerman child sex ring case, Warrant Officer Hendrick du Plessis, is expected to continue giving evidence in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Alleged kingpin, Ackerman, is facing over 730 charges including possession of child pornography, rape, and human trafficking.

Ackerman was charged alongside senior advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy who committed suicide a few months after he was arrested.

Ackerman and the late Kennedy are accused of luring young boys that they allegedly sexually groomed, raped, and exposed to pornographic material.

VIDEO | GRAPHIC: Father of one of the victims testifies in the Gerhard Ackerman child trafficking case