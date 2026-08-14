Investigating Masemola in Medicare24 tender was concerning: Ramsamy

The Madlanga Commission has heard that suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was allegedly being targeted in the Medicare24 investigation involving attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This was despite Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) prosecutors finding no evidence linking Masemola to the case.

State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy has testified that she became concerned when investigators were instructed to search Matlala’s electronic devices for possible links to Masemola and even his daughter.

Ramsamy, who has since concluded her testimony, says there was no indication at the time that Masemola was connected to Matlala, nor had the IDAC investigation identified him as a suspect.

“It was clear, at least to me, that General Masemola was a target and the rules would be broken to catch him by any means necessary. All the instructions given by Advocate Johnson on that day did not sit well with me.”

Meanwhile, the Commission has adjourned to the media and the public so that Witness P can testify behind closed doors. Witness P is expected to testify about the uncovering of a clandestine counter-intelligence operation linked to a drug gang in Durban.

X | @SABCNews | MADLANGA COMMISSION | SABC News reporter Canny Maphanga unpacks the latest developments at the Madlanga Commission. pic.twitter.com/M7qtg3alOe