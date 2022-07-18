The community of Intshanga outside Durban says they are living in fear after four people were shot and killed in the area on Friday. It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire on six people inside a house.

Three siblings and a family friend were killed in the shooting.

The father of the siblings, Bafanyana Shange, says they are traumatised.

“As the family, we’re still traumatized, and we would like to know the reason behind their murders. Maybe that will leave us with some sort of explanation as to why they were killed. Right now we don’t know why they were killed in such a manner.”

Intshanga resident Msa Nxumalo says, “The whole community is shocked and in fear since up until now we don’t know the reason behind the killings of the Shange siblings and their friends in such a brutal manner.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has denied reports that he would like to see a ban on the sale of alcohol in townships in rural areas in an effort to dramatically bring down crime.

This comes after the arrest of two people in connection with the deadly Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting of four people more than a week ago. Eight more people were wounded.

It is alleged that two men stormed the tavern early in the morning and opened fire on patrons.

Mkhwanazi says not all alcohol outlets in townships in rural areas have compromised security.

“Within the townships, there are many establishments that have got strict security and I know a lot of them. As the patrons are coming in, they get searched at the gate and they go inside and they create a safe environment. They even go as far as bringing their own security to look after the vehicles for those for their clients that are parked outside the vicinity where these places are based. But unfortunately, there are only a few of those. The majority of them there is no access control, there is no security and people are vulnerable to attacks.”

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi speaks on SAfm Sunrise programme about the issue: