Parliament’s ad hoc committee to select and recommend a new Public Protector has indicated the qualities of a new office bearer.

The committee will start its two-day interviewing process on Wednesday.

The position will become vacant in October, when the term of the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends.

Eight people, including the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, have been shortlisted.

The committee Chairperson Cyril Xaba says, “We want to understand his or her value system, experience in championing constitutional values and dealing issues of maladministration and malfeasance in the administration.”

VIDEO: Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a person for Appointment as Public Protector:

