Mantashe says the department has allowed municipalities to purchase their own electricity from their sources and encouraged self-generation to take the pressure out of the power grid.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says various interventions have been put in place to relieve Eskom of energy supply pressure.

He was speaking in the National Assembly during an Economic Cluster oral reply session. Mantashe responded to a question by Freedom Front Plus MP, Wynand Boshoff on the progress made to allow independent power producers to freely feed electricity into the national grid.

Mantashe says the department has allowed municipalities to purchase their own electricity from their sources and encouraged self-generation to take the pressure out of the power grid.

“One of those is self-generation for own use. We are driving that energetically so that we take away pressure from the grid. Now 2, we have allowed municipalities to purchase their own electricity from sources of their own choice. Thirdly, you would have noticed that over the last weekend, we issued the request for proposals for the emergency purchases of electricity which is the 2000 MW emergency purchase, so all those interventions are directed at taking a lot of pressure from the Eskom grid and allow society and the economy to continue generating electricity and accessing electricity.”

Government issues request for proposals to procure emergency power