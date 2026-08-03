Interschools rugby match halted over alleged use of K-Word in W. Cape

An interschools rugby match was prematurely stopped at the weekend in Cape Town over the alleged use of the K-word during the game; a video of the alleged incident trended on social media.

The game between Fairmont and Settlers High Schools in Cape Town was ended by the referee when he allegedly heard the use of the K-word.

He can be heard saying in the video that this was unacceptable and called for an end to the game.

Western Cape Education Department(WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the incident is being looked into.

“The matter is currently under investigation. The WCED will provide any necessary support to those involved, including counselling services where required. Both schools are giving the matter the appropriate attention and are following the necessary processes. We respectfully request that the schools be afforded the opportunity to conduct their investigations, without interference or disruption. As part of the investigation, available video footage is being reviewed and monitored.”