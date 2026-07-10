Interpol, SAPS arrest Zimbabwean triple murder suspect

International Police Crime Organisation (Interpol) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested a Zimbabwean man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters.

VIDEO | Interpol and SAPS arresting 45-year-old Mkhanyisi Tshuma who fled from the UK.

Credit: Lerato Makola pic.twitter.com/oygMcmxgvr — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 10, 2026

Forty-five-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

Authorities allege he fled to South Africa from the UK after the deaths of his wife 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala. Their bodies were discovered at a house near Bedford on Monday in the UK.

BREAKING: SAPS organised crime and Interpol nab 45 year old Mkhanyisi Tshuma who Ran from the UK after the death of his wife and two children He has been located in Kengiston, Johannesburg. #SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/mR2thePQth — Lopang (@LopangAlamu) July 10, 2026

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, “A red notice was only issued yesterday, and within a matter of hours, our multi-disciplinary team has managed to track this suspect to Kensington in Johannesburg this evening where he is being placed under arrest. The swift arrest demonstrates the capability, the professionalism, as well as the operational excellence of the South African Police Service and the strength of our corporation, with international law enforcement agencies. Let this be a stern warning to criminals across the world that South Africa is not a hideout for fugitives.”

Reporting by Lerato Makola