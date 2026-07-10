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Interpol, SAPS arrest Zimbabwean triple murder suspect

  • Zimbabwean triple murder suspect arrested in South Africa after fleeing from the UK
  • Image Credits :
  • Lerato Makola
SABC News

International Police Crime Organisation (Interpol) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested a Zimbabwean man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters.

Forty-five-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

Authorities allege he fled to South Africa from the UK after the deaths of his wife 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala. Their bodies were discovered at a house near Bedford on Monday in the UK.

 

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, “A red notice was only issued yesterday, and within a matter of hours, our multi-disciplinary team has managed to track this suspect to Kensington in Johannesburg this evening where he is being placed under arrest. The swift arrest demonstrates the capability, the professionalism, as well as the operational excellence of the South African Police Service and the strength of our corporation, with international law enforcement agencies. Let this be a stern warning to criminals across the world that South Africa is not a hideout for fugitives.”

Reporting by Lerato Makola

 

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