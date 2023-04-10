South African authorities are ready to engage their counterparts in Tanzania in bringing back convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana and Mozambican national Zacharia Alberto to the country.

The authorities, who left South Africa yesterday, have arrived in Tanzania.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correction Facility in Bloemfontein in May last year and South African authorities had been searching for him.

The delegation includes SAPS legal, investigating team that was dealing with Bester’s escape, NPA representative, Free State head of detectives and Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who is also head of crime detective.

Interpol is also part of this team while officials from International Relations in Tanzania will be assisting the team to set up meetings with Tanzanian authorities.

Bester and the other two have been moved from Arusha police station to a maximum prison in the region.