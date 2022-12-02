Interpol has activated a red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel Dos Santos.

It wants the daughter of the country’s former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos to be arrested.

She has faced corruption accusations for years and has since denied any wrongdoing.

Isabel Dos Santos was once dubbed Africa’s richest woman, she’s been haunted by corruption allegations for a number of years.

Dos Santos is wanted for various crimes including alleged embezzlement, fraud, influence and money laundering.

According to the Interpol, a red notice is not an international arrest warrant but a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.