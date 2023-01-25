The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has added his voice to growing international condemnation following the murder of leading Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko over the weekend.

His death followed warnings from King Mswati III to those calling for democracy in the kingdom that his mercenaries would deal with them.

Maseko was the founder of a coalition of opposition parties known as the Multistakeholder Forum – one of the groups calling for the end of Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

Video: Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko killed in Eswatini

The Secretary-General condemns the killing of Thulani Maseko and takes note of the statement of the Government of Eswatini assuring of urgent action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He calls on all actors in Eswatini to shun violence and encourages them to engage in a meaningful dialogue to reach an inclusive and lasting solution to the challenges of the country.

The United Nations remains ready to support national and regional efforts in that regard.

