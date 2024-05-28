International observers praise the IEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is hosting electoral observers from around the world, who are keenly observing its activities as today marks the second and final day of special voting, with general elections set for tomorrow.

The IEC has received praise for being one of the most successful electoral bodies globally and has been called upon to assist other nations in conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission representative, Bukenya Paul, emphasized the collaborative relationship between the electoral bodies of Uganda and South Africa.

“We have come to observe the general elections here in South Africa. The election commission in Uganda and South Africa have been learning from each other and sharing experiences. There are a lot of things to learn about how the IEC has progressed in election management. So we are here for pure learning and to see how processes are managed and celebrate with South Africa on this landmark,” Paul stated.

Head of the political science department at Moscow University, Arthur Demchuk, highlighted the similarities between the electoral systems of South Africa and Russia.

“What I got today I got an impression that the electoral systems of South Africa and Russia are similar. For instance, half of our Parliament is elected with proportionate election. There are a lot of similarities. So we have very much in common and I think it is very important to keep in touch to maintain contacts and to try and improve our electoral systems with the help of exchange of experience,” Demchuk said.

