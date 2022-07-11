The Nelson Mandela Foundation says this year’s theme for International Nelson Mandela Day will focus on food security.

Unveiling the programme, the CEO of the Foundation, Sello Hatang has called on people around the world to spend time doing good on the 18th of July.

He might be gone but not forgotten. Since the International Nelson Mandela Day was launched, more than a hundred countries are observing and celebrating the Day.

The United Nations will again be part of the celebrations.

Announcement on Mandela Day 2022:

Winter Warmer Drive

As part of the Mandela Month initiatives, the Winter Warmer Drive visited Gqeberha last Thursday. The drive was aimed at mobilising stakeholders to play a part in changing the living conditions of ordinary people.

The elderly received blankets and meals at the Uncedo Women’s Soup Kitchen.

Warm blankets as winter is biting deep are a gesture to the elderly to show they are cared for and not forgotten. The aim is also to spread a message of hope.

“We are looking for areas where our people are sitting and they have lost hope. In this area you’d know that unemployment is high, poverty is high, crime is high and therefore there is a need for the government not to look away. These are the places where we must be giving focus on and coming to,” says Siweya.